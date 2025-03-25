After taking a surprisingly Canada-friendly stance regarding the current trade war and "51st state" threats, Joe Rogan is backing to his old Canada-hating ways, saying that he will be skipping the upcoming UFC event in Montreal because he would "rather go to Russia."

On the Saturday (March 22) episode of his exhausting, misinformation-filled podcast The Joe Rogan Experience [via The Independent], Rogan promised to miss UFC 315 on May 10. "I won't be there," he said. "I don't go to Canada anymore. I don't. I'd rather go to Russia." He skipped UFC 297 in Toronto last year as well.

Rogan once again addressed Trump's threats to annex Canada. "I had a conversation with Trump about it," Rogan said. "He goes, 'I started calling him Governor Trudeau just for fun, but a lot of people are saying good idea. Maybe it is a good idea!'" (Editor's note: it's not.)

"That's never going to happen," Rogan added of annexing Canada. "That's so crazy."

Rogan is clearly not leading by example when it comes to repairing the relationship between Canada and the US. "Why are we upset at Canada?" he previously asked. "We gotta become friends with Canada again. This is so ridiculous."

On behalf of Canada, we can assure Rogan it's fine if he doesn't come here anymore. No worries at all!

It's not fully clear what his issue with Canada is; he was previously angry over vaccine requirements that prevented him from entering the country, even though the US had the same requirements for international travellers.