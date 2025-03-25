Late last year, Calgarian indie folksters Reuben and the Dark merged forces with Iskotoah'ka William (Billy) Wadsworth's Bullhorn Singers to release their debut single "Powerful" as Reuben and the Bullhorn Singers, and, now on the verge of releasing another collaboration, they've mapped out a joint tour of Canada.

UPDATE (3/25, 3:47 p.m. ET): Reuben and the Bullhorn Singers have now announced their debut EP, All These Roads. They've also shared the record's title track, which you can hear below.

Wadsworth shared of the record in a statement:

The collaboration between the Bullhorn Singers and Reuben has been a beautiful and powerful experience, both musically and personally. When we come together, the music flows organically and effortlessly, transcending typical musical genres. We've both had to step outside our comfort zones and explore new musical territories, resulting in something fresh and unique. Our connection extends beyond the music; we're close as human beings, sharing a genuine bond and similar views on the world. We recognize the harsh realities of life and aim to counteract that negativity through our music. Our collaboration is built on positivity and good vibes, and we hope to spread that energy to our listeners. We want our music to be a source of healing, positivity, and rest. In a world that can often be harsh and threatening, we hope to create a space where people can feel safe and experience something beautiful, new, and different.



The All These Roads tour kicks off in Fernie on May 2, with BC dates in Rossland, Kelowna, Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Penticton and Canmore to follow. On May 13, the band will continue on in Alberta, with shows in Kainai, Red Deer, Ponoka, Edmonton and Calgary lined up mid-month. From there, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Manawan and Uxbridge shows will close off the run, concluding at the latter's Springtide Music Festival on June 14.

Wadsworth explained the importance of the tour in a statement:

I'm from the Blood Tribe, Kainai Nation and grew up on a reserve. When I was young, I happened to go to a youth conference and there were some musicians, some Indigenous musicians and dancers, and not just our own culturally, there were also break dancers, rappers and different singers outside of our own genre. When I saw that at a very young age, it really had an impact on me — it was just so nice to see Indigenous performers — and I was proud of them. So I want to go to reserves with Reuben and the Bullhorn Singers and connect with young people. I want to influence and give these young people a good view of some healthy Indigenous people. It's about wellness, it's about healing, and it's about relationships and building those relationships. It's the conversation after reconciliation.

Tickets go on sale on March 11 via the band's website. Check "Powerful" below, where you can also find their spring tour schedule.



Rueben and the Bullhorn Singers 2025 Tour Dates:

05/02 Fernie, BC - Knox on 2nd

05/03 Rossland, BC - The Flying Steamshovel

05/04 Kelowna, BC - Red Bird Brewing

05/05 Kelowna, BC - Mount Boucherie Secondary School *

05/06 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

05/07 Victoria, BC - Wicket Hall

05/08 Nanaimo, BC - The Queen's

05/09 Penticton, BC - Dream Cafe

05/10 Kamloops, BC - Night Shift on Fifth

05/11 Canmore, BC - Communitea Cafe

05/12 Kainai, AB - Red Crow College

05/13 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar and Stage

05/13 Ponoka, AB - Mamawi Atosketan Native School *

05/15 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

05/16 Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall

05/17 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub

05/18 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

06/05 Manawan, QC *

06/14 Uxbridge, ON - Springtide Music Festival

*First Nations Schools or Reservations