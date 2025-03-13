St. John's singer-songwriter Kelly McMichael had one of the best songs of 2024 with "Bomb," an explosive single from her great sophomore album After the Sting of It. She's taking the record on the road this spring, touring across the East Coast — making stops in various cities in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The dates kick off on May 14 in Sydney, NS, with McMichael also performing in Musquodoboit Harbour (May 15) before heading to New Brunswick. After gigs in Sackville (May 16), St. Andrew's (May 17) and Florenceville-Bristol (May 20), she'll make a single-province appearance at Charlottetown's Trailside Music Hall on May 21 before concluding the remainder of the run back in Nova Scotia.

Tickets are on sale now. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Kelly McMichael 2025 Tour Dates:

05/14 Sydney, NS - St. Patrick's Church Museum

05/15 Musquodoboit Harbour, NS - Steeple Green Books

05/16 Sackville, NB - Ducky's

05/17 St. Andrew's, NB - Paddlefest

05/20 Florenceville-Bristol, NB - Second Wind Music Centre

05/21 Charlottetown, PE - Trailside Music Hall

05/22 Truro, NS - Marigold Cultural Centre

05/23 Margaretsville, NS - The Evergreen Theatre

05/24 Halifax, NS - Stillwell Brewing Co.

05/25 Baddeck, NS - Big Spruce Brewing