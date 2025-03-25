Ah, celebrity conspiracy theories. Even if we don't admit it, we all have a comfort one, even if we don't necessarily believe it has any merit (mine being that Louis Tomlinson from One Direction's baby is fake). One such tale that's been around for some time is that Katy Perry is actually the murdered pageant star JonBenét Ramsey, and since it's made the rounds again, it has garnered the attention of the flop queen.

After an Instagram user posted an AI video of Ramsey morphing into Perry garnered some traction online, the singer finally broke her silence on the topic, likely in an attempt to get her own Avril/Melissa moment. Commenting under the video, she asked, "Wait am I?"

As we said in our deeply investigative report on the topic in 2016, if Ramsey were alive today, she'd be six years younger than Perry. There was once a lengthy YouTube video detailing the entire conspiracy, but the account associated with the video was deleted. We may never know the truth, but maybe 143 will garner one or two more curiosity streams from the ordeal.