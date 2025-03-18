Thirty years into its run, St. Andrews, NB's Paddlefest Music & Nature Festival has announced plans to take over multiple venues across town from May 15 to 18.

Among the first performers to be announced for this year's edition are Sue Foley, Grand Theft Bus, Jake Vaadeland & the Sturgeon River Boys, Mo Kenney, Wyatt C. Louis, Kelly McMichael, Joe H. Henry, Owen Steel, Les Moontunes, Jah'Mila, the Hello Crows, Dee Hernandez, Valmy, Chickahominy Mountain Band, Good Dear Good, Braden Lam, the Boojums, Nate & the Busy Boys, Poets & Liars, the Mcmillan's Camp Boys, Emilea May, Zack Ingles, Jacob Rose, Pretty Western.

They'll be joined by Nicolette & the Nobodies, SHEBAD, Terra Spencer, the Montgomery Street Band, Umläb, Keepy Uppy, Shaun Ferguson, Shane Pendergast, Mike Trask, Brent Mason, Keith Hallett, Andrew Moore Trio, David R. Elliott & the Novellas, Peter Hicks, Freya Milliken, Sam Salmon & the Grand Manan Bandits, Bouhala, Jake Ballard, Shawn Corey, Dram & a Draw, Deloyd Elze, Iguanodon, Justine Richardson, Corey Jellison, Ella Campbell, Charlotte Bartlett, the Yellow Blue, Mike Humble, Claira Blanchard and more.

In addition to musical performances, the festival will also host paddling events, a beach clean-up, a trail run, yoga, an artist market and more. Weekend passes, Main Stage passes and Periwinkle passes (for admission to smaller, seated venues) are on sale now here.

