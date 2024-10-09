Toronto pop rock songwriter Alyson McNamara has returned with her first new material since 2021's Let Me Sleep. The double single "Just Like Me" and "Majestic" is out now.

"Just Like Me" is a perky, poppy ditty full of na-na hooks and an upbeat groove drawing on the swagger of '90s/'00s R&B. It was inspired by one of McNamara's former music students, who was struggling with anxiety. "I wanted to tell her how much I could relate, but I didn't know how, so I wrote this song instead," McNamara said in a statement.

She slows things down on the sighing folk of "Majestic." The singer explained of the song, "I don't have to fit into traditional gender roles or the rigid expectations that come with being an adult. And neither do you!"

Hear the tunes below. They feature instrumental backing and production from producers David Monks (of Tokyo Police Club) and Jesse Turnbull. They're both out through McNamara's new label home, Birthday Cake Records.



