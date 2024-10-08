Although he denied the allegations after being sued for alleged rape and sexual assault last week, Garth Brooks has now addressed fans directly for the first time since his former hair stylist/makeup artist filed the lawsuit.

As Taste of Country reports, on yesterday's (October 7) edition of his Facebook Live show Inside Studio G, the country star cautioned that he couldn't say much about the developing lawsuit, which he referred to as "the elephant in the room."

"This thing is on. It's gonna happen," Brooks said of the legal matter, adding that it could very well be a lengthy process: "People are telling me it could be up to two years."

"So my suggestion is, we all take a deep breath, just kinda settle in and let's hold hands and take a trip together," he continued. "Because it is something that we cannot talk about. That's all we can say about it."

Under the name "Jane Roe," the plaintiff — who started working for the musician in 2017 but claimed to begin getting hired much more often in 2019, when he was allegedly experiencing financial hardships — accused Brooks of sexual assault and battery. The court documents noted that he had previously filed a preemptive complaint as "John Doe," calling Roe "a lying extortionist who intended on destroying his professional reputation."

You can watch the Inside Studio G recording below.