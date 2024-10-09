In a new defamation and extortion lawsuit, Garth Brooks has publicly disclosed the name of his former hair stylist/makeup artist who accused him of sexual assault under the name "Jane Roe" last week.

As Billboard reports, the revelation came in an updated version of the preemptive complaint the musician filed in September that sought to block the plaintiff from publicizing her allegations. Brooks refiled the case yesterday (October 8), listing Roe's real name while claiming that her allegations are not true and levelling the same accusations of "attempted extortion" as the original filing.

Roe's attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, vowed to immediately move to reseal her name and seek legal penalties against Brooks. The media has also been asked not to disclose the accuser's name.

"Garth Brooks just revealed his true self," Wigdor wrote. "Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately."

Brooks has vehemently denied Roe's allegations that she began getting more work in 2019 when he was undergoing financial troubles. "Brooks seized what he saw as an opportunity to subject a female employee to a side of Brooks that he conceals from the public," the complaint read. "This side of Brooks believes he is entitled to sexual gratification when he wants it, and using a female employee to get it, is fair game."

The country star directly addressed his fans in light of the allegations earlier this week, declaring about the legal battle, "This thing is on. It's gonna happen. People are telling me it could be up to two years. So my suggestion is, we all take a deep breath, just kinda settle in and let's hold hands and take a trip together."