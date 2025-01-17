While everyone's kind of hoping the US will pull through and not ban TikTok so everyone worldwide can continue rotting their brains on the clock app, we'd be remiss to not mention how much of an impact losing this platform would have on the music industry (for better or worse). It's not the best place for music discovery, though! Not to toot our own horn, but we have an entire For You Page full of the week's best new Canadian music.

Basia Bulat continues to preview Basia's Place by paying homage to her Polish roots, while Neil Young rebrands as a lowercase girlie with his new band on "big change." Peach Luffe puts a little jangle in his dream pop on "What's on Your Mind," while Fucked Up go old-school hardcore with "Disabuse."

This week in album releases, the big one is undoubtedly current Exclaim! Magazine cover star the Weather Station's Humanhood. There's also a highly anticipated new record from Marlaena Moore (Because You Love Everything), as well as EPs courtesy of Milk & Bone and Huxlii.

Elsewhere, there's an absolute smattering of additional new goodies to dig into from CJ Wiley, Population II, Gloin, Bria Salmena, Frog Eyes, Turtle Johnny, Two Hours Traffic, Customer Service, Eliza Niemi, Braden Lam, Saya Gray, Swimming, Altered by Mom and more.

Find a song to make your entire 2025 personality with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



