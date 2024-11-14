James Blake just released a new single titled "Like the End" — and Fucked Up have spoken up to point out that the artwork looks quite a bit like the cover of their 2018 album Dose Your Dreams.

The artwork for "Like the End" shows a big smiley face on what closely resembles the Las Vegas Sphere, which is on fire.

The idea of a gigantic, spherical smiley face in the middle of a city is, of course, exactly what's on the cover of Dose Your Dreams — although Fucked Up's version is illustrated, while Blake's version is photorealistic, so they don't really look all that similar.

When Blake shared the single artwork on Twitter, Fucked Up quote tweeted the image and wrote simply, "wtf." They also shared a fan-made image of Blake's cover artwork combined with their own typography. They're not angry, however — they clarified to Stereogum that "it's just fun."

That's Blake's "Like the End" artwork above. See Dose Your Dreams' artwork below.