Ahead of delivering new album The Father of Make Believe, modern prog legends Coheed and Cambria have announced a co-headlining tour of North America with emo heroes Taking Back Sunday.
In August and September, the two bands will play 25 shows on the continent, with support from Foxing on all dates.
A lone Canadian date on the trek brings the three bands to Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 24. You can find the complete tour itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale to the public January 17 at 10 a.m. local time, with further details available via Coheed and Cambria's official website.
Alongside the tour news, Coheed and Cambria have unloaded new single "Someone Who Can," which arrives alongside a Mason Mercer-directed visual that gives viewers a glimpse of C&C's early days in and around their home base of Nyack, NY.
Vocalist Claudio Sanchez offers of the single, "When you're growing up, you're perpetually trying to understand the world that's changing around you. Over time, it's comforting to reach the conclusion that you'll never truly have things figured out."
Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday 2025 Tour Dates:
08/16 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
08/17 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/19 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/20 Minneapolis, MN - Armory
08/22 Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/23 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoors
08/24 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
08/26 Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
08/27 Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann
08/29 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
08/30 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/02 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
09/03 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
09/05 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
09/06 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/08 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
09/09 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
09/10 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/12 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/14 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
09/15 San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park
09/17 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
09/18 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
09/20 Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
09/21 Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery