Ahead of delivering new album The Father of Make Believe, modern prog legends Coheed and Cambria have announced a co-headlining tour of North America with emo heroes Taking Back Sunday.

In August and September, the two bands will play 25 shows on the continent, with support from Foxing on all dates.

A lone Canadian date on the trek brings the three bands to Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 24. You can find the complete tour itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale to the public January 17 at 10 a.m. local time, with further details available via Coheed and Cambria's official website.

Alongside the tour news, Coheed and Cambria have unloaded new single "Someone Who Can," which arrives alongside a Mason Mercer-directed visual that gives viewers a glimpse of C&C's early days in and around their home base of Nyack, NY.

Vocalist Claudio Sanchez offers of the single, "When you're growing up, you're perpetually trying to understand the world that's changing around you. Over time, it's comforting to reach the conclusion that you'll never truly have things figured out."



Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday 2025 Tour Dates:

08/16 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

08/17 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/19 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/20 Minneapolis, MN - Armory

08/22 Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/23 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoors

08/24 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

08/26 Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

08/27 Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann

08/29 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

08/30 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/02 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

09/03 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

09/05 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

09/06 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/08 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

09/09 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

09/10 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/12 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/14 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

09/15 San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

09/17 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

09/18 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

09/20 Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

09/21 Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery