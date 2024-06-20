Falcon Jane Mines Country Archetypes for New Album 'Legacy'

Ontario alt-country riser Sara May has announced a new LP with her group, Falcon Jane. Legacy arrives August 23 via Darling Recordings.

The record is said to explore May's origin story "through the great archetypes of country music: the drinker, the vagabond, the absent father and, of course, the brokenhearted." May's partner and bandmate Andrew McArthur contributed to the album, which was produced by José Contreras of By Divine Right.

Today, the band shares lead single "How Dare You," which arrives alongside a music video by Bonnie Trash's Sarafina Bortolon-Vettor. The clip is described "as a surreal, gothic-country take on a love story gone wrong. The main character is on the hunt to stop the heartbreaker from, well, breaking more hearts. She grabs a shovel, hops on her horse, and travels to the one place where she can finally put an end to it all."

May shared of the track in a release: "The song was written from a place of absolute weakness — the bottom of the pit of unrequited love. But music has always been my way of finding my power. So I found this song within me and all the words I wanted to say, the questions I wanted to ask, and the notes I wanted to yell. The result is an angry, powerful song that reckons with the pain but doesn't hold back."

Check out "How Dare You" below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist.



Legacy:

1. Man of Action

2. Dirty Dog

3. I Get Myself

4. Oh My God

5. Goodbye Moonlight

6. Bad Boy

7. I Own the Road

8. How Dare You

9. Doing Right

10. Dirt Road