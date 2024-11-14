Falcon Jane — the alt-country project from Ontario's Sara May — released the excellent album Legacy earlier this year, and now, she's designed a retro-style video game to accompany it.

Developed by Elaine Fath (co-designer of Michelle Zauner's Japanese BreakQuest) and Misha Velichansky, Cross Country Legacy was inspired by May's childhood obsession with Cross Country Canada. It's a choose-your-own-adventure-type game where you play as a lonely trucker on the road. Of course, his moonlit drive is soundtracked to Legacy, and the player can toggle between tracks on the radio.

"Cross Country Legacy explores the deep introspection that you can feel on long drives through the night. The hard questions and hallucinations," May tells Exclaim! "Everything looks different in the dark. Night time reveals other realms: the animals, the silence, and the stars that come out while everyone is sleeping. The spooky stories of spirits that suddenly feel very real. And the road is a realm of its own — a transitory place between home and a destination."

Play Cross Country Legacy for free on Darling Records' website.