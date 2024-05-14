Transmit Presents Gets Pixel Grip, Julianna Riolino for Toronto's Do West Fest 2024

Transmit Presents has announced the lineup of artists playing their free stage at Do West Fest, Toronto's annual street festival running June 7 to 9.

Across all three days of the fest, free live music can be found just west of Ossington Avenue outside the Garrison at 1200 Dundas Street West.

While a schedule has yet to materialize, the lineup is topped by Chicago's charged-up electronic trio Pixel Grip, and Toronto singer-songwriter Julianna Riolino, whose debut solo LP All Blue was named among Exclaim!'s 50 Best Albums of 2022.

The weekend will also feature sets by Annie-Claude Deschênes, Nora Kelly Band, Little Kid, Exclaim! Class of 2024 grads Thermal, Exclaim! Class of 2023 grads Kali Horse, Hobby, Accelerant, Night Lunch, Teknicolor Raincoats, Pleasure Craft, Your Grandad, Silks, SAP, Falcon Jane, the Crime Family, So Tired, Rogue Tenant and Hieronymous Harry.

Now in its 11th year, Do West Fest runs across 16 blocks in Toronto's west end, from Shaw Street to Lansdowne Avenue. Learn more about the event with a visit to Do West Fest's official website.