Everyone from blink-182 to Trippie Redd to $uicideboy$ has eagerly taken Vancouver's EKKSTACY on tour with them in recent years, and it's easy to see why. Continuing his hot streak, the new wave artist born Khyree Zienty has announced his third studio album — and first recorded with a full band.

The follow-up to 2022's EKKSTACY, FOREVER arrives May 16 through Dine Alone Records / UnitedMasters.

"This is my favourite album," EKKSTACY wrote, announcing the LP on Instagram. "I'm trying to write something perfect about it but obviously that's not my fucking job I'm not a writer. I wrote this record in Vancouver (mostly) and recorded it in L.A. First time I've written at home since [2022's] misery and [2021's] NEGATIVE. It was a beautiful process, it felt natural."

He continued:

Somehow making this album was easy. It was fucking fun. I wanted to make it. I hit what felt like rock bottom 1000 times. But i needed to. This record is about that. It's something else and it's special. Love you guys. FOREVER coming soon.

The record reportedly sees the singer-songwriter add a "new level of poise to his emo and post-punk influences," as evidenced by the stripped new single "keep my head down," which you can hear below.