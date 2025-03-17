Swedish metal giants Katatonia have announced that they're parting ways with founding guitarist Anders Nyström.

The band shared the news on social media, with vocalist Jonas Renkse sharing that he and Nyström are going their separate ways.

"A decision not taken lightly, but for everyone to thrive and move forward with their own creative preferences as well as personal schedules[,] this has become the realistic option," the frontman explained. "Anders and I started the band in 1991 and his impact on the band's trademark sound is undeniable. As bleak as this sounds, and is, it's further evidence of life getting in the way of our preferred plans. I wish Anders all the best for the future."

The guitarist has not yet commented on his departure himself, however he hasn't been performing live with Katatonia in the past few years. Nyström is also part of the death metal supergroup Bloodbath alongside Renkse, Martin Axenrot (formerly of Opeth) and Nick Holmes (Paradise Lost).

Katatonia's most recent album remains 2023's Sky Void of Stars.