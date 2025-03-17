So you love Swedish extreme metal — but what about Swedish extreme beef? A metal-themed Toronto burger restaurant has just rolled out a Meshuggah Burger.

Toronto's Slayer Burger has three locations in the GTA, and while their branding isn't overtly themed after metal titans Slayer, their website promises, "Slayer Burger has a heavy metal music environment. Rock n' Roll has been a vital inspiration spawning the concept."

It only makes sense, then, that their latest menu item is inspired by Meshuggah. It consists of a smashed burger patty — or a double — with American cheese, dill mustard and pickled onions. To drive home the Swedishness, there's a lingonberry bacon jam. A vegetarian option is also available.

The item debuted this weekend (March 15). The band will be in Toronto later this month to perform at the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.