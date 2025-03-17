Toronto Restaurant Reveals Meshuggah Burger

Slayer Burger serves up sandwiches in a "heavy metal music environment"

BY Alex HudsonPublished Mar 17, 2025

So you love Swedish extreme metal — but what about Swedish extreme beef? A metal-themed Toronto burger restaurant has just rolled out a Meshuggah Burger.

Toronto's Slayer Burger has three locations in the GTA, and while their branding isn't overtly themed after metal titans Slayer, their website promises, "Slayer Burger has a heavy metal music environment. Rock n' Roll has been a vital inspiration spawning the concept."

It only makes sense, then, that their latest menu item is inspired by Meshuggah. It consists of a smashed burger patty — or a double — with American cheese, dill mustard and pickled onions. To drive home the Swedishness, there's a lingonberry bacon jam. A vegetarian option is also available.

The item debuted this weekend (March 15). The band will be in Toronto later this month to perform at the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

MusicNewsMetal and Hardcore

Tour Dates

July 3, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage