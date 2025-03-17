Nikki Glaser has been playing Canadian shows on her Alive and Unwell tour, and as she acquaints herself with our country's audiences, she has a message for Canadians: we're right to be mad about Trump, but we're a bit too worked up about Trudeau.

"Canadians do not have a sense of humour about us possibly stealing them," Glaser said on the last-ever episode of The Nikki Glaser Podcast last week (March 12). "I didn't know the gravity of the situation before I went there, and then I researched it and I'm like, 'Oh, they're mad.'"

She added, "I would be furious," and said that it was "good" Canadians were boycotting American products. She admitted, "I wouldn't come to my show if I were them. I'm shocked they still support [me]."

During one of her Canadian shows, she made a joke about how Justin Trudeau is hot and got booed. This inspired her to read some articles about why he's so disliked in Canada. "It was like reading about a boyfriend who, like, farts in bed, and you're like leaving him," she said of Canadians' disapproval of Trudeau. "And I'm in a relationship where I'm getting beat every night and thrown down stairs and he's calling me a 'dumb whore,' you know what I mean?"

She then ran down some of the frequently cited reasons for disliking Trudeau, including the blackface incident(s), the time he went on vacation on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and the incident when his Parliament clapped for a war veteran without knowing the man's Nazi ties.

"I screamed at them the next set," Glaser said. "I go, 'You don't like Trudeau? Gimme a reason. I just read an article. I read every single reason. You don't get to — do you know where I come from!?'"

Comedian Sean O'Connor added, "They turned their nose up 'cause he, like, shook a guy who might've been in Nazi's hand in Parliament. And then Nikki's joke was like, "And our Secretary of Defense is a Nazi."

See the discussion close to the beginning of the episode below. See Glaser's upcoming Canadian tour dates here.