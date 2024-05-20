Here's Chet Hanks Explaining the Drake/Kendrick Feud to Tom Hanks

Anyone who has been following Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud in the past couple months has probably had to explain the whole ordeal to at least a few people who aren't quite as plugged in. That's certainly the case for Patois-apropriating nepo baby Chet Hanks, who has given his dad Tom Hanks a detailed rundown of the whole thing.

Chet shared his exchange with his dad on his Instagram Stories, beginning with Tom's request, "Can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?"

Chet responded with an absolute brick of text, explaining the feud's origins in Kendrick's "big me" lyric from his "Like That" verse through to their rapid exchange of diss tracks. According to Chet, Kendrick "pretty much methodically dismantled Drake's entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls."

Then going on to describe the icky but undeniably excellent "Not Like Us," Chet wrote, "Kendrick just dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in on labelling Drake a pedophile that was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts. Like if you heard it you would just automatically know how to do the Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him 'Town Bidness' which solidified the win for not only Kendrick but the entire West Coast." Okay then!

After all that, Tom asked Chet, "Who's winning?" Chet replied, "Did you not read what I said," with a string of laughing emojis.

Honestly, who could blame the 67-year-old Hanks for not understanding what the hell Chet just wrote? Read the exchange below.