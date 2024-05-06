Donovan Woods Books Fall North American Tour

Donovan Woods is gearing up to drop his new album, Things Were Never Good If They're Not Good Now, in July, and has now announced a string of North American tour dates to follow. He'll perform in 12 Canadian cities across five provinces this fall.

After some additional spring North American and Australian shows — as well as festival appearances at the likes of Mariposa Folk this summer — Woods will hit the road starting October 3 in Victoria. He'll perform additional BC shows in Vancouver (October 5) and Kelowna (October 6) ahead of moving on to a pair of Albertan stops in Edmonton (October 8) and Calgary (October 9).

After playing Winnipeg (October 11) and making a brief careen into the US, the singer-songwriter has the first three of five home-province gigs in Huntsville (October 24), Peterborough (October 25) and Ottawa (October 26). Woods plays a single Quebec show in Montreal on October 29 before returning stateside for a five-show run. The tour wraps back in Ontario with a couple of concerts in Kitchener (December 4) and Toronto (December 5).

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 10) at 10 a.m. local time, and fans can sign up here for presale access. See the whole itinerary below, as well as the lyric video for the latest album preview, "Back for the Funeral."



Donovan Woods 2024 Tour Dates:

10/03 Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse Theatre

10/05 Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver for the Performing Arts

10/06 Kelowna, BC - Community Theatre

10/08 Edmonton, AB - Winspear

10/09 Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall

10/11 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

10/13 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

10/15 Chicago, IL - Schuba's

10/16 Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

10/24 Huntsville, ON - Algonquin Theatre

10/25 Peterborough, ON - Market Hall Performing Arts Centre

10/26 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

10/29 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PBD

11/01 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

11/02 New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

11/03 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

11/04 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantic

11/09 Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

12/04 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

12/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall