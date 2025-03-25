Garbage are releasing their eighth studio album Let All That We Imagine Be the Light this spring, and have now announced that they'll be supporting the project with a North American tour later this year. The stint on the road is set to include a pair of fall Canadian dates in Toronto and Vancouver.
Following a couple of festival performances in the next couple months and a supporting gig for My Chemical Romance in Arlington, TX, this August, the tour proper begins September 3 in Orlando, FL. Toward the end of the month, Garbage will make their first venture to Canada to perform at Toronto's History on September 24.
After weaving their way back through the US, the band will return to Canadian soil the following month for an October 20 performance at the Orpheum in Vancouver. From there, they'll complete the remainder of the tour stateside, wrapping things up on November 2 in Phoenix, AZ.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (April 4), with various presales beginning April 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Garbage 2025 Tour Dates:
04/04 Monterrey, Mexico - Tecate Pal Norte
05/17 Pasadena, CA - Cruel World Festival
08/02 Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *
09/03 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Café
09/05 Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
09/06 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
09/08 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
09/10 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
09/12 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
09/13 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
09/16 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
09/17 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
09/18 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
09/20 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
09/23 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
09/24 Toronto, ON - History
09/29 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
09/30 Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
10/01 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
10/03 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
10/04 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
10/06 Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
10/07 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
10/12 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
10/15 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
10/18 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane
10/20 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum
10/21 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/23 Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
10/24 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
10/26 Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino
10/29 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex
10/31 Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
11/02 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
* with My Chemical Romance