Garbage are releasing their eighth studio album Let All That We Imagine Be the Light this spring, and have now announced that they'll be supporting the project with a North American tour later this year. The stint on the road is set to include a pair of fall Canadian dates in Toronto and Vancouver.

Following a couple of festival performances in the next couple months and a supporting gig for My Chemical Romance in Arlington, TX, this August, the tour proper begins September 3 in Orlando, FL. Toward the end of the month, Garbage will make their first venture to Canada to perform at Toronto's History on September 24.

After weaving their way back through the US, the band will return to Canadian soil the following month for an October 20 performance at the Orpheum in Vancouver. From there, they'll complete the remainder of the tour stateside, wrapping things up on November 2 in Phoenix, AZ.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (April 4), with various presales beginning April 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Garbage 2025 Tour Dates:

04/04 Monterrey, Mexico - Tecate Pal Norte

05/17 Pasadena, CA - Cruel World Festival

08/02 Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *

09/03 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Café

09/05 Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

09/06 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

09/08 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

09/10 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

09/12 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

09/13 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/16 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

09/17 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

09/18 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

09/20 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

09/23 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

09/24 Toronto, ON - History

09/29 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

09/30 Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

10/01 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

10/03 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

10/04 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/06 Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

10/07 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

10/12 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

10/15 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

10/18 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane

10/20 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum

10/21 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/23 Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

10/24 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

10/26 Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino

10/29 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

10/31 Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

11/02 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

* with My Chemical Romance