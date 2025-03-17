English classic rockers Def Leppard have announced an upcoming North American tour where they will be hitting the stage at multiple festivals this summer.

Following a handful of dates in the US, the band will begin the Canadian leg of their tour on July 6 with a performance at Quebec City's Festival d'été de Québec, before heading west to Winnipeg's Princess Auto Stadium on July 9, where they will be joined by fellow legends Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Foreigner and Toque.

The rockers will make a stop in Saskatchewan for Craven's Country Thunder Music Festival on July 10, before performing at night one of Edmonton's new Rockin' Thunder music festival alongside Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Bret Michaels, Toque and Queensrÿche. They will finish up their five-stop Canadian stint in Ottawa at the Ottawa Blues Festival on July 16.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 21) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales for select dates beginning on Wednesday (March 19) at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full itinerary below.

Def Leppard 2025 Tour Dates:

05/15 San Juan, PR - Coliseo de Puerto Rico

05/17 Ocean City, MD - Boardwalk Rock 2025

06/19 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

06/21 Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

06/23 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP *

06/25 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

06/28 Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Event Center

07/01 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater ^

07/03 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

07/06 Quebec City, QC - FEQ 2025

07/09 Winnipeg, MB - Princess Auto Stadium &

07/10 Craven, SK - 2025 Country Thunder Craven 2025

07/11 Edmonton, AB - Rockin' Thunder $

07/16 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Blues Festival 2025

07/18 Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

07/20 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

07/22 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC *

08/12 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater *

08/14 Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair Grandstand

08/16 Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair 2025

08/20 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

08/26 St Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair 2025

08/29 Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

08/31 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

* with Bret Michaels

& with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Foreigner and Toque

$ with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Bret Michaels and Queensrÿche

^ with the Struts

# with Extreme