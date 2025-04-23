Calgary Folk Music Festival is returning for another year of festivities in its home at Prince's Island Park. Running from July 24 to 27, the lineup includes over 68 artists from Alberta, as well as other national and International acts across the multi-stage, four-day event.

Weekend passes and single-day tickets are available to purchase here. Below check out the five must-see acts that will be hitting the stage at the Calgary Folk Music Festival this summer.

BADBADNOTGOOD

Toronto's busiest jazz collective and Calgary Folk Fest headliners BADBADNOTGOOD will light up the stage with their signature spirited, whimsical energy that the crew always bring to their live performances.

Jennifer Castle

Jennifer Castle's 2024 LP Camelot was one of Exclaim!'s favourite Canadian albums that you might have missed last year, and it sees the singer-songwriter in her complete element. Castle's warm, witty and fantastical folk songwriting is an absolute must-see at this year's festival.

Bria Salmena

FRIGS vocalist and Orville Peck backing musician Bria Salmena recently released her debut LP Big Dog in March, reintroducing herself under her full name. Taking the new tunes on the road this spring on a North American tour, Salmena will make a stop at the Calgary Folk Fest to introduce more audiences to this new side of her.

Skinny Dyck

Repping Albertan musicians on the festival bill, Lethbridge's Ryan Dyck's alt-country twang was taken to new heights on his latest record, last year's Easygoing. He may not be able to change the colour of your eyes, but you can bet he can rock a festival stage.

Katie Tupper

Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Katie Tupper's singular neo-soul will command festivalgoers' full attention with the strength of both her voice and her pen.