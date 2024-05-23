Clairo Announces Third Album 'Charm,' Shares "Sexy to Someone"

To some, Clairo's sophomore album — 2021's Jack Antonoff-produced Sling — felt like it came out of left field. Her 2019 debut Immunity hinted at many possible different directions of development for the artist born Claire Cottrill, and it sounds like she'll be flexing another of those muscles on her forthcoming third album, previewed today by new single "Sexy to Someone."

Due July 12, Charm was co-produced by El Michels Affair leader Leon Michels. The fully analogue LP was recorded live to tape between Diamond Mine Recording in Queens and Allaire Studios in Woodstock.

A press release says that the lead single is indicative of the album's direction as a whole, with Michels being known as a reverent revivalist of classic soul. Chockfull of woodwinds, vintage synths and horns, "Sexy to Someone" saunters Cottrill's careful Carole King worship on Sling into a form of velvet-couch domesticity that feels a little more earth-moving.

With a groove that bears a resemblance to Clairo's 2018 single "4EVER," it feels like an incorporative through-line for her discography. Give "Sexy to Someone" a listen below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



Charm:

1. Nomad

2. Sexy to Someone

3. Second Nature

4. Slow Dance

5. Thank You

6. Terrapin

7. Juna

8. Add Up My Love

9. Echo

10. Glory of the Snow

11. Pier 4

Pre-order Charm.