Charlotte Cardin Announces 'A Week in Nashville' EP

On the heels of her big JUNOS win, Charlotte Cardin is decidedly not slowing her roll with plans for a new surprise EP on the way this week. A Week in Nashville arrives this Friday, May 17, via Cult Nation / Atlantic Records.

Today, the Montreal-based singer-songwriter shares the record's lead track "Lonely with Our Love," whose title recalls the vibe of her 2023 output pretty succinctly.

"Loneliness is such a universal feeling, but there's a distinct kind that comes with being with someone. And that's the heart of 'Lonely with Our Love,'" she shared in a release. "I wrote this song with the extremely talented Gabe Simon, and it was one of those rare, magical sessions where the song just unfolded on its own. We wanted to capture that complex, paradoxical feeling of being alone together."

Hear that below, and be sure to tune in on Friday to hear the rest of A Week in Nashville.

In November, Cardin released her four-track EP, Une Semaine à Paris, which followed her massive sophomore album 99 Nights.