Pop Montreal
Charlotte Cardin Announces 'A Week in Nashville' EP
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
On the heels of her big JUNOS win, Charlotte Cardin is decidedly not slowing her roll with plans for a new surprise EP on the way this week...
Sunset Rubdown, Marnie Stern, Cassandra Jenkins Among First Names for POP Montreal 2024
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
While it may not technically even be summer yet, we're already looking forward to September. POP Montreal organizers have unveiled the names...
NOBRO, Corridor, Hanorah, La Sécurité, Nyssa and More Join Forces for Pop Montreal and M for Montreal Showcase
PUBLISHED Mar 11, 2024
Amid the politically turbulent discourse surrounding the 2024 edition of SXSW, Canadian artists caught in the junction will be beacons of l...
Adam Scott and Scott Aukerman Talk the Boss on New Podcast Series 'U Springin' Springsteen on My Bean?'
PUBLISHED Sep 12, 2023
Do you like men and talking and podcasts and men talking about other men on podcasts? Then we've got news for you — Adam Scott and Scott Au...
POP Montreal Adds Yves Jarvis, Gayance, Vanille to Third Wave of 2023 Performers
PUBLISHED Aug 16, 2023
POP Montreal doesn't do anything halfway. Having announced its first wave of performers back in March, the annual festival expanded its bil...
POP Montreal Adds Second Wave of 2023 Performers with Men I Trust, Islands, Bell Orchestre
PUBLISHED Jun 14, 2023
Having already announced plenty of names for its 2023 edition, POP Montreal has now expanded with a second wave of artists who will be perf...
POP Montreal Announces 2023 Performers Including Dizzy, Shabazz Palaces, Do Make Say Think
PUBLISHED Mar 8, 2023
POP Montreal is back for another year, and the eclectic festival has announced the first wave of artists who will be playing this year's ev...
POP Montreal and M for Montreal Announce SXSW Showcase with Chiiild, Bells Larsen, Afternoon Bike Ride
PUBLISHED Mar 7, 2023
Shipping Canadian flavours down south, POP Montreal and M for Montreal have partnered with Exclaim! to present a showcase of homegrown emer...