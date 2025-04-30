A new documentary about the activism-informed political turn of Joe "Shithead" Keithley, frontman of Vancouver punk icons D.O.A. and Burnaby city councillor, will be screening in select theatres this spring.

Directed by Scott Crawford (Creem: America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine, Salad Days), Something Better Change premieres in Vancouver on May 24 at the Rio Theatre, as well as Montreal on May 29 at BBAM! Gallery after initially screening at last year's Woodstock Film Festival and last week at Calgary Underground Film Festival. The film features appearances from the likes of Duff McKagan, Ian MacKaye, Henry Rollins, East Bay Ray (Dead Kennedys), Penelope Houston (Avengers), Keith Morris, Beto O'Rourke and Jello Biafra.

A New Rose/SBC Films release, Something Better Change follows Keithley during his 2022 reelection campaign after the Green Party rep initially won a city council seat in 2018, documenting the amount of work that goes into running for public office. "[Filmmakers] were given unprecedented access to Keithley's entire campaign throughout its often chaotic and nail biting [sic] conclusion," a press release reads. "Ultimately, this is a documentary film that proves that music, political steadfastness and social advocacy can work together to effect real change just about everywhere — including city hall."

Crawford added, "I've been a longtime admirer of Keithley and D.O.A.'s message of 'Talk Minus Action=0.' They were one of the first bands to show me the importance of activism and helped to shape my worldview at a very formative age."

Watch the Something Better Change trailer below. The year-in-the-making doc was first reported on in 2020, with a crowdsourcing campaign launched in 2021.