Calgary's Block Heater Festival Gets Begonia, Basia Bulat, Charlotte Cornfield and More

The festival runs February 14 to 15

BY Karlie RogersPublished Nov 18, 2024

Calgary Folk Music Festival's Block Heater is back for its 10th year. Running from February 14 to 15, the festival will feature performances from 18 different artists — including Begonia, Blue Moon Marquee, Moulettes, Black Mountain, SUUNs, Basia Bulat, Charlotte Cornfield and more. 

Block Heater will take place across three different stages, with performances at Palace Theatre, the Central United Church and the Horizon Heating stage at the #1 Legion. 

Tickets, scheduling information, and the full lineup for the festival can be found here on the Calgary Folk Music Fest's website. 

