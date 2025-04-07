Hopefully the second week of April is ready to commit to spring after our brief return to winter last Wednesday in the 416. Rain or snow, you can always rely on a new batch of can't-miss concerts coming to Toronto every week. This week's picks include Class of 2025 alumni, veteran rockers and the return of Conor Oberst's voice.

Alan Sparhawk

Horseshoe Tavern, April 7

After the tragic end of Low, the band's Alan Sparhawk continues his bittersweet solo journey in prolific fashion.

The Crime Family

The Baby G, April 7

It's a family affair at the Baby G this week, because Class of 2025 alumni the Crime Family will be celebrating the release of their latest record, The Shape of Chilling to Come, alongside Kettle and Lockimara.

Tamino

The Concert Hall, April 8

When opening for Mitski's The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We tour, Tamino was the type of support act that catches you off guard, going so far as to expand the horizons of the transcendence you came in search of. Even the title of the Belgian-Egyptian songwriter's latest record, Every Dawn's a Mountain, speaks to the scope of his transportive artistic mission.

Heart

Coca-Cola Coliseum, April 10

Having postponed their Royal Flush Tour, Heart are back to go crazy on Toronto.

Bright Eyes

History, April 10

Conor Oberst lost his voice last year, but his pained vibrato is evidently back in strong form as sad-sack heroes Bright Eyes tour their latest album, Five Dice, All Threes.

Rose Cousins

The Concert Hall, April 11

Nova Scotia's Rose Cousins's recently released Conditions of Love - Vol. 1 was one of Exclaim!'s most anticipated Canadian albums of 2025, and the singer-songwriter will be supporting the new record at the Concert Hall amid her cross-country tour.

Kathleen Edwards

Danforth Music Hall, April 11

With a new Covers album out now, folk rock songwriter Kathleen Edwards continues to embody the title of her excellent 2020 LP, Total Freedom.

The Tallest Man on Earth,

The Concert Hall, April 12

The artist born Kristian Mattson will be making a singular Canadian stop on his North American solo tour in Toronto this week.

FACS

The Dance Cave, April 12

Chicago art-rock trio FACS will be hitting the stage at the Dance Cave as part of Lee's Palace's year-long 40th anniversary concert series, where they'll be joined alongside Noble Rot and Natural Light.