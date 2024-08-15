blink-182 Invite Fan on Stage for "First Date," She Sings Wrong Song

Watching, waiting, commiserating

BY Alex HudsonPublished Aug 15, 2024

Bringing a fan on stage to sing a song never really goes well. At best, the fan isn't completely humiliated; at worst, someone says a slur. Still, artists continue to try, which is why blink-182 brought a fan on stage this week (August 13) to sing "First Date," but she started performing the wrong song.

Footage from Columbus, OH, shows the fan on stage while blink-182 launch into "First Date." Singer-bassist Mark Hoppus tries to sing along with her, but it quickly becomes apparent that she's singing the wrong song. It's tough to tell exactly what's happening, but she seems to be singing the opening lines from "All the Small Things."

Hoppus turned the song into a big singalong with the entire crowd, while guitarist Tom DeLonge can clearly be seen laughing at the situation.

Those with a high tolerance for cringe comedy can see the footage below. Meanwhile, blink-182 play Toronto's Rogers Centre tonight. If you end up on stage, be sure to sing the right song!

@blink182italia Some days are f*cked and cannot be unf*cked, but props to this girl for even having the guts to get on stage in front of 17,000 people. I could never! And props to Mark, Tom, and Travis for handling this so gracefully! 🙏 🎥: Visual_Strategy7737 / @Kim ♬ suono originale - blink182italia
MusicNewsPop and RockPunk

Tour Dates

August 15, 2024

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage