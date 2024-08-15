Bringing a fan on stage to sing a song never really goes well. At best, the fan isn't completely humiliated; at worst, someone says a slur. Still, artists continue to try, which is why blink-182 brought a fan on stage this week (August 13) to sing "First Date," but she started performing the wrong song.

Footage from Columbus, OH, shows the fan on stage while blink-182 launch into "First Date." Singer-bassist Mark Hoppus tries to sing along with her, but it quickly becomes apparent that she's singing the wrong song. It's tough to tell exactly what's happening, but she seems to be singing the opening lines from "All the Small Things."

Hoppus turned the song into a big singalong with the entire crowd, while guitarist Tom DeLonge can clearly be seen laughing at the situation.

Those with a high tolerance for cringe comedy can see the footage below. Meanwhile, blink-182 play Toronto's Rogers Centre tonight. If you end up on stage, be sure to sing the right song!