After a huge 2023 and a slightly quieter 2024, prolific NYC rapper billy woods is back with another album. GOLLIWOG is out May 9 through the artist's own Backwoodz Studioz, and the single "Misery" is out now as woods prepares to hit the road.

A press release points to influences including MF DOOM, Toni Morrison and sci-fi/horror authors like Ray Bradbury. The rapper said in a statement, "When I was nine years old I wrote a story about an evil golliwog. My mother read it and told me it was overly derivative and needed some work. Here we are."

Featured guests include ELUCID, Cavalier, Bruiser Wolf, Despot, al.divino and Yolanda Watson. Contributing producers are the Alchemist, Kenny Segal, EL-P, Conductor Williams, Preservation, Messiah Musik, Sadhugold, Ant (of Atmosphere), Shabaka Hutchings, Steel Tipped Dove, DJ Haram, Willie Green, Jeff Markey, Saint Abdullah and Human Error Club.

Returning collaborator Kenny Segel produced lead single "Misery." Check that out below, along with the GOLLIWOG tracklist and woods's tour schedule. The tour runs from the spring all the way into the fall, including a Toronto show on November 9.



GOLLIWOG:

1. Jumpscare

2. STAR87

3. Misery

4. BLK XMAS (feat. Bruiser Wolf)

5. Waterproof Mascara

6. Counterclockwise

7. Corinthians (feat. Despot)

8. Pitchforks & Halos

9. All These Worlds Are Yours (feat. ELUCID)

10. Maquiladoras (feat. al.divino)

11. A Doll Fulla Pins (feat. Yolanda Watson)

12. Golgotha

13. Cold Sweat

14. BLK ZMBY

15. Make No Mistake

16. Born Alone

17. Lead Paint Test (feat. ELUCID, Cavalier)

19. Dislocated (feat. ELUCID)

billy woods 2025 Tour Dates:

03/12 Austin, TX - SXSW

03/14 Austin, TX - SXSW

03/15 Austin, TX - SXSW

04/03 Edinburgh, UK - La Belle Angele

04/05 The Hague, Netherlands - Rewire Festival

05/03 Vienna, Austria - Donau Fest

05/28 Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

05/29 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

05/31 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

06/01 San Francisco, CA - Neck Of The Woods

06/02 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

06/03 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

06/05 Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

06/06 Austin, TX - The Ballroom

06/07 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

06/25 Asheville, NC - Eulogy

06/27 Orlando, FL - The Abbey

06/28 Tampa, FL - The Crowbar

06/29 Nashville, TN - Third Man

09/16 Easthampton, MA - Daily Op

09/17 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

09/18 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

09/19 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

09/25 NYC, NY - Knockdown Center

10/03 Dublin, Ireland - Opium

10/04 Glasgow, UK - St. Luke's

10/06 Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall

10/07 Bristol, UK - Strange Brew

10/08 Cardiff, UK - The Globe

10/09 London, UK - Scala

10/14 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

11/09 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

11/11 Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch

11/13 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

11/14 Madison, WI - High Noon

11/15 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

11/17 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry