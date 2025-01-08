Mothland has unveiled the first wave of artists appearing at Taverne Tour 2025, happening February 6-8 across a whole bunch of bars and venues of Plateau Mont-Royal's Avenue du Mont-Royal, Boulevard St-Laurent and Rue St-Denis.

UPDATE: (1/8, 10:38 a.m. ET): The second wave of performers has been announced, with Charlotte Cornfield, Ada Lea, Täbï Yösha, Priors, Rau_Ze, Metalian, Bluebird, White Knuckle, the Flamingos Pink, Poolgirl, Public Appeal, Birds of Prrrey, Michael Karson, To the Lighthouse, and the Nikolas L.B. Brigade being added to the lineup.

This year's Taverne Tour has a whole whack of incredible performers, including legendary Detroit garage-punk band the Gories, D.C.'s billy woods, the Sadies, Montreal's We Are Wolves and KROY, as well as Louisville, KY's Wombo, VioleTT Pi and many more.

Toronto's own PACKS is also joining the charge, plus Chandra and La Sécurité on the fest's closing night. The list goes on and on — Motherhood, Gondola, Sam Jr., Sheenah Ko, Population II and Kaya Hoax, just to name a few more — but this year's edition also includes an Exclaim! Showcase that features Paul Jacobs and Alex Watson show at La Sotterranea on February 6.

In addition to the ticketed festival shows, Taverne Tour 2025 also includes a handful of free shows, starting February 6 with Pust, and later with Buddy McNeil & the Magic Mirrors, Velours Velours, the Beaters and Fangus.

As per tradition, Taverne Tour will also be turning Le Ministère into its headquarters for the duration of the festival, offering a concert series illuminated by projections from video artist Anthony Piazza, as well as a handful of free-of-charge events.

Tickets are available here, and you can find more details via the festival's website. See the first full wave of featured artists below.