Allison Russell has announced details of her Broadway debut. The Grammy-winning artist will join the cast of musical Hadestown this November, remaining in the production until 2025.

In Hadestown, based on the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the former Exclaim! cover star will play the role of Persephone, the daughter of Zeus and Demeter who is kidnapped by Hades.

Since Hadestown opened on Broadway in 2019, the role of Persephone has been performed by Ani DiFranco, Yola, Betty Who and Lana Gordon.

Written by Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown won eight Tony Awards out of 14 nominations after its Broadway opening, including honours for Best Musical and Best Original Score.

Russell's 2023 album The Returner is in contention for the 2024 Polaris Music Prize.

The artist has recently been touring with Hozier, and has rescheduled headline dates of her own for spring 2025, which you can find via her official website.