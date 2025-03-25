Singer-songwriter and former Exclaim! cover star Allison Russell has teamed up with legendary Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox on her latest single "Superlover." The track is produced by DimStar and also features Wendy & Lisa and Russell's Rainbow Coalition band.

Russell shared of the track in a release:

I don't know how to pray, so offered up this song...

This song is a prayer. This song is a protection spell. This song is a plea. This song is a belief. This song is a question. Are you a Superlover?

All Children, Our Children. All Children are OUR Children. All of them. Everywhere. No Exceptions.

This song is a Calling In. We are One Human Family. Equally.

Thank you Annie Lennox for singing with me, for inspiring me. You are an Artist of The Ages. I love you so. I bless the day we met. Our Circle is Unbroken.

Thank you to all who choose communication, coalition, hope and harm reduction over violence, abuse, despair and destruction.

We can be Superlovers...

Are you a Superlover?

Love is the Revolution.

The two artists met on stage after being invited by Brandi Carlile to perform at Joni Mitchell's first headline concert in over 20 years in 2023. Describing Russell as a "very special person" with a "natural warmth and generosity of spirit," Lennox shared, "We performed together several times since then and our bond of kinship was sealed. As it turns out, we have many things in common as we share a similar world-view in terms of perspectives on injustice and our passionate love for music."

Lennox continued, "To meet an artist who is also a powerful human-rights advocate can be a rare thing, so even with that factor alone we feel truly connected. When she asked if I'd be interested in recording with her I said 'yes' without hesitation; "Superlover" is one of the most soulful, compassionate songs you could ever hear, at a point when there's too much dissonance, polarization, aggressivity [sic] and hatred being openly bandied around the globe. It's an appeal for kindness and empathy, as opposed to violence and cruelty... It is medicine for the times and balm for the soul. I hope this song reaches as many people as possible and gives them a sense of comfort in the trials and tribulations of these 'most interesting' times."

The duo have also released a Mason Poole-directed music video to accompany "Superlover". Watch the music video below.

Russell will embark on a headlining US tour this upcoming May, and she will later join Aysanabee at Toronto's Budweiser Stage for Blue Rodeo's annual hometown show on August 23.