The first day of spring is technically upon us later this week — which means that, before we know it, it'll be summertime, which means getting lost together at Blue Rodeo's annual hometown show at Toronto's Budweiser Stage.

The band have recruited Allison Russell and Aysanabee to join them for their 25th(!) performance at the iconic, wine guitar-slinging amphitheatre on August 23. Fresh off the release of their documentary and with a second volume of greatest hits due this week in honour of their 40th anniversary, Blue Rodeo's place in the CanCon pantheon has never felt more poignant.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (March 21), with various presales beginning tomorrow (March 18) with an exclusive first offering for Blue Rodeo Fan Club members.

Blue Rodeo 2025 Tour Dates:

08/23 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage