Adele has announced plans to take a "big break" from music.

The singer told German broadcaster ZDF, "My tank is quite empty from being on stage every weekend in Las Vegas. I don't have any plans for new music, at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while."

Her latest album, 30, came out in 2021. She's been doing a Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace since 2022. She'll do a residency in Munich in August, and she'll return to Vegas in October and November to wrap up the run. After that, she'll take her hiatus. She previously said she wants to get an English lit degree after her Vegas run is over.

She said of the Vegas run, "Even though it's a very manageable size of crowd, it's really been an emotional exchange."