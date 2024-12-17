A Brazilian judge has ordered the global removal of Adele's song "Million Years Ago" — from 2015's 25 — from streaming services over a copyright claim from composer Toninho Geraes.

The injunction made by Judge Victor Torres in Rio de Janeiro's sixth commercial court on Friday (December 13) orders the British singer-songwriter's labels, Sony and Universal Music Group, to cease "immediately and globally, from using, reproducing, editing, distributing or commercializing the song Million Years Ago, by any modality, means, physical or digital support, streaming or sharing platform" [via The Guardian].

Brazilian subsidiaries of both record labels are being threatened with an $8,000 USD fine "per act of non-compliance." However, the record companies can still appeal the decision, which comes as part of a continuing plagiarism claim over the alleged similarities between "Million Years Ago" and Geraes's samba classic "Mulheres," which was recorded by Martinho Da Vila as part of his hit 1996 album Tá Delícia, Tá Gostoso.

"It is a landmark for Brazilian music, which … has often been copied to compose successful international hits," the composer's attorney, Fredimio Trotta, told AFP. "International producers and artists who … have Brazilian music 'on their radar' for possible parasitic use will think twice, given this decision."

Geraes is suing for lost royalties and $160,000 in moral damages, as well as a songwriting credit on Adele's track, which Turkish fans once also accused of bearing similarities to Kurdish singer Ahmet Kaya's "Acılara Tutunmak."

Sony Brazil told The Guardian it did "not have a statement at this time," while Universal Music Brazil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.