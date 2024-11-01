Before she takes an "incredibly long" break from music, Adele has four more weeks of her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. In 2022, Shania Twain attended one of the British singer-songwriter's shows there while incognito thanks to a hat, and now a second Canadian icon has made an appearance at one of Adele's Sin City performances: Céline Dion.

UPDATE (11/1, 5:03 p.m. ET): Dion has now also made a social media post dedicated to her experience at Adele's concert. "Your music has had such an impact on my life, it is so important to me, especially over these last few years," the Canadian singer wrote, seemingly referring to her ongoing struggle with stiff-person syndrome.

The rare neurological condition has prevented Dion from performing in recent years, but she returned to the stage over the summer to sing at the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics. The legendary vocalist also thanked Adele for welcoming her and her family back to the Colosseum, which was designed for Dion's own Vegas residency.

When Dion attended this past Saturday's (October 26) Adele concert, there was no hat to conceal her identity from the performer. A now-viral clip shows Adele recognizing Dion, and promptly bursting into tears before going into the audience to give her a hug.

In a new Instagram post, Adele reflected on the special moment with the Quebecois singer she has long idolized (and from whom she proudly possesses a framed piece of chewed-up gum).

"I have been performing in Céline Dion's room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now. 4 weeks to go! It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her," Adele wrote. "I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!"

She went on, "@celinedion I love you so very very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family. I have loved being there it has been such an honour and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much ♥️."