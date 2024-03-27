TVO Picks Up Toronto Music Scene Docuseries 'New World Beat'

TVO has announced that it is the home of New World Beat, a new docuseries about the Toronto music scene that "shines a light on the emerging artists, local legends, and unsung stars," according to press materials.

Hosted by acclaimed local singer Lydia Persaud, the six-part series features interviews and live performances from the Weather Station, Charlotte Cornfield, DijahSB, Kyla Charter, Chippy Nonstop, James Baley and more. It was created, produced, directed, edited and written by Michael Tobin (I Lost My Mind, L'dor V'dor) and produced by Matt Greyson (BlackBerry, Wexford Plaza).

New World Beat celebrates the successes of local artists while exploring what it's like to pursue music during this tumultuous pandemic era, with inflation taking a toll on touring, venues and musicians' general ability to make a living doing what they love.

The series premieres tonight, airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TVO, as well as being available to stream on the TVO Today Docs website, YouTube channel and smart TV app. Find the first episode in full below.