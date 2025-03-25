Laura Jane Grace and her band already have big tour plans in store for 2025, and now there's an album to bring for the ride: Adventure Club from Laura Jane Grace in the Trauma Tropes is set to arrive on July 18 via Polyvinyl.

The album's title comes from the name of the rag-tag team of collaborators and friends the musician assembled while participating in a Greek songwriters' retreat courtesy of the Onassis Foundation. It is said to explore "the archetypical hero's journey tropes from classic Greek mythology: love, war, trust, betrayal, virtue & vice, iced coffee drinks," with Athens, Greece-based musicians Jacopo "Jack" Fokas (bass) and Orestis Lagadinos (drums) joining Grace and her wife Paris Campbell Grace for the band's lineup.

The 12-track collection is "about learning to take up space, about feeling free to be yourself as the bullshit of our ahistoric moment mounts," according to a release.

Preview the record with lead single "Mine Me Mine" below, where you can also find the album's tracklist.



Adventure Club:

1. WWIII Revisited

2. Wearing Black

3. I Love to Get High

4. Active Trauma

5. New Years Day

6. Mine Me Mine

7. Your God (God's D*ck)

8. Fuck You Harry Potter

9. Poison in Me

10. Espresso Freddie

11. Free Cigarettes

12. Walls