Laura Jane Grace in the Trauma Tropes Detail 'Adventure Club' Album

Hear lead single "Mine Me Mine"

BY Allie GregoryPublished Mar 25, 2025

Laura Jane Grace and her band already have big tour plans in store for 2025, and now there's an album to bring for the ride: Adventure Club from Laura Jane Grace in the Trauma Tropes is set to arrive on July 18 via Polyvinyl. 

The album's title comes from the name of the rag-tag team of collaborators and friends the musician assembled while participating in a Greek songwriters' retreat courtesy of the Onassis Foundation. It is said to explore "the archetypical hero's journey tropes from classic Greek mythology: love, war, trust, betrayal, virtue & vice, iced coffee drinks," with Athens, Greece-based musicians Jacopo "Jack" Fokas (bass) and Orestis Lagadinos (drums) joining Grace and her wife Paris Campbell Grace for the band's lineup.

The 12-track collection is "about learning to take up space, about feeling free to be yourself as the bullshit of our ahistoric moment mounts," according to a release. 

Preview the record with lead single "Mine Me Mine" below, where you can also find the album's tracklist. 


Adventure Club:

1. WWIII Revisited
2. Wearing Black
3. I Love to Get High
4. Active Trauma
5. New Years Day
6. Mine Me Mine
7. Your God (God's D*ck)
8. Fuck You Harry Potter
9. Poison in Me
10. Espresso Freddie
11. Free Cigarettes
12. Walls

