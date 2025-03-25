Yung Lean Announces North American Fall Tour

He will come to Toronto in support of new album 'Jonatan'

BY Alex HudsonPublished Mar 25, 2025

Swedish neck tattoo aficionado Yung Lean has announced a fall tour in support of his new album, Jonatan.

The outing begins with a North American leg, with a run of US shows that wraps up with a lone Canadian stop: Toronto on October 20. A European stretch follows. Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 28) at 10 a.m. local time.

See the schedule below. Yung Lean's new album Jonatan arrives May 2 via World Affairs.

Yung Lean:

﻿10/04 Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center
10/07 Chicago, IL - Fairgrounds at Salt Shed
10/09 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
10/11 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
10/12 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
10/15 Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Mirage
10/16 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston
10/18 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/19 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
10/20 Toronto, ON - History
11/09 Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
11/10 Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
11/12 Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall
11/13 Warsaw, Poland - COS Torwar Hall
11/15 Milan, Italy - Fabrique Milano
11/17 Barcelona, Spain - Hivernacle
11/19 Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium
11/20 Offenbach am Main, Germany - Stadthalle Offenbach
11/22 London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
11/24 Paris, France - Zénith Paris - La Villette
11/26 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

October 20, 2025

