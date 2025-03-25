Swedish neck tattoo aficionado Yung Lean has announced a fall tour in support of his new album, Jonatan.

The outing begins with a North American leg, with a run of US shows that wraps up with a lone Canadian stop: Toronto on October 20. A European stretch follows. Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 28) at 10 a.m. local time.

See the schedule below. Yung Lean's new album Jonatan arrives May 2 via World Affairs.

Yung Lean:

﻿10/04 Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center

10/07 Chicago, IL - Fairgrounds at Salt Shed

10/09 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

10/11 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

10/12 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10/15 Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Mirage

10/16 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

10/18 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/19 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

10/20 Toronto, ON - History

11/09 Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

11/10 Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

11/12 Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall

11/13 Warsaw, Poland - COS Torwar Hall

11/15 Milan, Italy - Fabrique Milano

11/17 Barcelona, Spain - Hivernacle

11/19 Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

11/20 Offenbach am Main, Germany - Stadthalle Offenbach

11/22 London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

11/24 Paris, France - Zénith Paris - La Villette

11/26 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester