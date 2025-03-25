Swedish neck tattoo aficionado Yung Lean has announced a fall tour in support of his new album, Jonatan.
The outing begins with a North American leg, with a run of US shows that wraps up with a lone Canadian stop: Toronto on October 20. A European stretch follows. Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 28) at 10 a.m. local time.
See the schedule below. Yung Lean's new album Jonatan arrives May 2 via World Affairs.
Yung Lean:
10/04 Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center
10/07 Chicago, IL - Fairgrounds at Salt Shed
10/09 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
10/11 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
10/12 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
10/15 Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Mirage
10/16 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston
10/18 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/19 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
10/20 Toronto, ON - History
11/09 Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
11/10 Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
11/12 Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall
11/13 Warsaw, Poland - COS Torwar Hall
11/15 Milan, Italy - Fabrique Milano
11/17 Barcelona, Spain - Hivernacle
11/19 Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium
11/20 Offenbach am Main, Germany - Stadthalle Offenbach
11/22 London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
11/24 Paris, France - Zénith Paris - La Villette
11/26 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester