The Tragically Hip have officially announced their previously teased Prime Video docuseries and shared a trailer. No Dress Rehearsal will premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its wide release to streaming.

The career-spanning four-episode docuseries was produced by Mike Downie, the brother of late Hip singer Gord Downie.

"We're thrilled to premiere the incredible story of the Tragically Hip at this year's TIFF. It will be a powerful and memorable event," Downie said in a statement. "This project is a labour of love, with personal and unseen footage from the band's 40-year history. We set out to understand what held the band together, what pushed them apart and how they captured the hearts and minds of so many fans both in Canada and around the world."

The series promises "unseen performances, unreleased music and unprecedented access to the Hip," according to an announcement. The exact release date on Prime Video hasn't been announced yet.

Below, watch the trailer for The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal. TIFF runs from September 5 to 15.