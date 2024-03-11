TIFF
The '80s Culture Wars of 'Uproar' Are More Urgent Than Ever
Directed by Hamish Bennett and Paul Middleditch
PUBLISHED Mar 11, 2024
New Zealand and Canada have a lot in common: we both tend to be overshadowed by more populous neighbouring nations, and we both have reputa...
'The Zone of Interest' Is Chillingly Restrained
Directed by Jonathan Glazer
PUBLISHED Dec 21, 2023
If one watched The Zone of Interest without first reading a synopsis, it might take a while to figure out exactly what's going on. Its char...
Earthquake Thriller 'Concrete Utopia' Exposes the Cracks in Class Struggles
Directed by Um Tae-hwa
PUBLISHED Dec 5, 2023
Concrete Utopia is about the survivors of an earthquake, but it's less a traditional disaster film than it is a post-apocalyptic thriller,...
'Monster' Seeks the Truth — Then Dismantles It
Directed by Kore-eda Hirokazu
PUBLISHED Nov 28, 2023
It's easy to compare Monster to Rashōmon — both are Japanese films that deal with the truth according to perspective. But there is a fine,...
The Nicolas Cageaissance Continues with Wonderfully Awkward 'Dream Scenario'
Directed by Kristoffer Borgli
PUBLISHED Nov 21, 2023
In the '90s, Nicolas Cage was truly something to behold — the most intense eye acting with line deliveries that only he could pull off. Whi...
'Next Goal Wins' Scores Crowd-Pleasing Cheers
Directed by Taika Waititi
PUBLISHED Nov 15, 2023
Taika Waititi returned to TIFF with the world premiere of his latest film, presenting it as a tonic to the typically heavy festival options...
Paul Giamatti Is a Delightful Payne in 'The Holdovers'
Directed by Alexander Payne
PUBLISHED Nov 3, 2023
There was a lot of hype about The Holdovers coming out of the Venice Film Festival, especially for Paul Giamatti's performance as the curmu...
'Rustin' Takes Steps to Right a Historical Wrong
Directed by George C. Wolfe
PUBLISHED Nov 3, 2023
Among the list of civil rights leaders and activists from the '60s and '70s, Bayard Rustin's name is not one that comes up often. Practical...