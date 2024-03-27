See the First Trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos's 'Kinds of Kindness'

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone are on a roll — hot off the success of Poor Things, which followed previous collaboration The Favourite — the duo are back with the first trailer for Kinds of Kindness, Lanthimos's new Searchlight film that's arriving June 21.



The film, which also sees Lanthimos reunite with Willem Dafoe, Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley, is described as a "triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader."



The trailer doesn't give away too many plot details, but we get looks at Stone (stunt driving a deep purple Mustang, no less), Dafoe, Qualley and fellow stars Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Hunter Schafer and Mamadou Athie.



Lanthimos co-wrote the script for Kinds of Kindness with Efthimis Filippou, who also worked on previous Lanthimos films The Lobster, Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dogtooth.



Check out the trailer below.



