Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone Set Date for New Collaboration 'Kinds of Kindness'

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone just recently teamed up on Poor Things, with Stone winning Best Actress at the Oscars last weekend, and now, they've already set a date for their next project together. Kinds of Kindness will hit theatres June 21 through Searchlight Pictures.

Not much is known about the plot of the film, but it's said to be an anthology film telling three separate stories. Along with Stone, actors include Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer.

Lanthimos wrote the script with Efthimis Filippou. The pair previously collaborated on the scripts for the former's films Dogtooth (2009), Alps (2011), The Lobster (2015) and The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017).

Lanthimos and Stone previously worked together on 2018's The Favourite.