Neve Campbell Returns to 'Scream' Franchise Ahead of Seventh Film

Neve Campbell has announced her return to the Scream franchise, and will star in the series' forthcoming, presently untitled seventh film.

Campbell revealed her return on Instagram this afternoon, sharing that "Sidney Prescott is coming back" alongside a shot of a script for the Kevin Williamson-directed project.

"It's always been such a blast and an honour to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I'm very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!"

Of director Williamson, Campbell shared, "[The seventh Scream film] was his baby and it's his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years."

In 2022, Campbell announced that she would not appear in Scream VI due to a salary dispute, sharing at the time in a statement how she "felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise" through appearing in the series' first five films. We're glad that after two years, executives found enough in the couch cushions to pay the Canadian what she's worth.

News of Campbell's return is undoubtedly a boon for the beleaguered Scream 7. Before 2023 was out, actress Melissa Barrera was fired from the film, Jenna Ortega exited a day after, and original director Christopher Landon left his post while calling the project "a dream job that turned into a nightmare."