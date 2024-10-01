It's official: Scream 7 will open in theatres globally on February 27, 2026.

News of the latest Scream film was shared by director Kevin Williamson and series star Neve Campbell on Instagram, with the message, "It's gonna be a killer 2026." You can find the reveal below.

As previously reported, actress Melissa Barrera was fired from the film last year over expressing support for Palestine, while Jenna Ortega exited the project a day later. Original director Christopher Landon also left the project, calling the production "a dream job that turned into a nightmare."

In March, it was reported that Courtney Cox was in talks to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the franchise's latest instalment.



