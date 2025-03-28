The streaming fat cats over at Netflix had to make the Bourne franchise an offer it couldn't refuse for April's uploads, so naturally, we're saying goodbye to a handful of movies in return. That includes some pretty good movies and also the Fockers franchise!

It's no joke that The Matrix and The Mask are heading out on April 1. You'll have until the second to watch Halloween, and make sure to bookmark Bridget Jones's Diary for the 10th (there's a new sequel on Prime right now; can't vouch for its quality, though).

The Godfather is dead already by the 15th, and it'll take the family with it soon after when Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers say arrivederci on the 16th.

See what Netflix is insulting my intelligence with this month, or spend your couch time more wisely with Disney+ and Prime Video by checking out all of April's offerings here.

Leaving Netflix Canada in April 2025:

The Mask (April 1)

The Matrix (April 1)

Halloween (April 2)

Bridget Jones's Diary (April 10)

The Godfather (April 15)

Meet the Parents (April 16)

Meet the Fockers (April 16)

Little Fockers (April 16)