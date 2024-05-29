Here's What's Coming to Paramount+ in June 2024

Including 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3, a Cyndi Lauper documentary and another Dahmer docuseries

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished May 29, 2024

Summer is almost here, and the streaming season is heating up quickly along with the weather. To prove it, Paramount+ has revealed the stacked lineup of films and shows hitting the platform in June.

The upcoming slate will start strong on June 2 with the release of the tense Paramount+ original series Mayor of Kingstown's Season 3 premiere starring Jeremy Renner and co-created by Taylor Sheridan with Canadian actor and singer Hugh Dillon. Based on Dillon's hometown of Kingston, the series follows Mike McClusky (Renner) as he attempts to maintain order in a collapsing prison town.

On June 4, Cyndi Lauper will claim the limelight and prove that girls can have more than just fun in her documentary Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing which will focus on her meteoric rise to fame in the 1980s. 

A pair of docuseries will hit streaming later in the month, with My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes arriving June 7 and the Eminem-produced look at the music industry's technology-driven shift in the 1990s How Music Got Free coming out in full on June 11.

Meanwhile, on June 18, A Quiet Place Part II, starring Cillian Murphy and Djimon Honsou, will whisper into Paramount+ at the same time as the decidedly goofier Jack Black classic Nacho Libre

Sheridan is really making his presence known on the platform this month; on June 25, he'll also share a docuseries titled Yellowstone: One Fifty following Yellowstone lead Kevin Costner in exploring the titular national park on the 150th anniversary of its founding.

Check out the full list of Paramount+'s June arrivals below and find out what's coming to the other major streaming platforms here.

June 2

Mayor of Kingstown (S3)

June 4

Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing 
Scream 5

June 6

Second Chance Champions

June 7 

My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes 
Transformers: Earthspark (S2) 
Café Daughter

June 10

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

June 11 

How Music Got Free 
Hugo 
Blaze and the Monster 
Machines

June 13

My Wife and Kids (S1-5)

June 14 
Olympus Has Fallen 
London Has Fallen 
Angel Has Fallen

June 18 

A Quiet Place Part II 
Nacho Libre 
Serving Sara

June 21 

Yellowstone: One Fifty 
No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie

June 25 

21 Bridges 
Baby Shark's Big Show 
I Smile Back

June 28 

Alone Australia

