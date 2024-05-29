Here's What's Coming to Paramount+ in June 2024

Summer is almost here, and the streaming season is heating up quickly along with the weather. To prove it, Paramount+ has revealed the stacked lineup of films and shows hitting the platform in June.
The upcoming slate will start strong on June 2 with the release of the tense Paramount+ original series Mayor of Kingstown's Season 3 premiere starring Jeremy Renner and co-created by Taylor Sheridan with Canadian actor and singer Hugh Dillon. Based on Dillon's hometown of Kingston, the series follows Mike McClusky (Renner) as he attempts to maintain order in a collapsing prison town.
On June 4, Cyndi Lauper will claim the limelight and prove that girls can have more than just fun in her documentary Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing which will focus on her meteoric rise to fame in the 1980s.
A pair of docuseries will hit streaming later in the month, with My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes arriving June 7 and the Eminem-produced look at the music industry's technology-driven shift in the 1990s How Music Got Free coming out in full on June 11.
Meanwhile, on June 18, A Quiet Place Part II, starring Cillian Murphy and Djimon Honsou, will whisper into Paramount+ at the same time as the decidedly goofier Jack Black classic Nacho Libre.
Sheridan is really making his presence known on the platform this month; on June 25, he'll also share a docuseries titled Yellowstone: One Fifty following Yellowstone lead Kevin Costner in exploring the titular national park on the 150th anniversary of its founding.
Check out the full list of Paramount+'s June arrivals below and find out what's coming to the other major streaming platforms here.
June 2
Mayor of Kingstown (S3)
June 4
Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing
Scream 5
June 6
Second Chance Champions
June 7
My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes
Transformers: Earthspark (S2)
Café Daughter
June 10
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
June 11
How Music Got Free
Hugo
Blaze and the Monster
Machines
June 13
My Wife and Kids (S1-5)
June 14
Olympus Has Fallen
London Has Fallen
Angel Has Fallen
June 18
A Quiet Place Part II
Nacho Libre
Serving Sara
June 21
Yellowstone: One Fifty
No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie
June 25
21 Bridges
Baby Shark's Big Show
I Smile Back
June 28
Alone Australia