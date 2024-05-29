Here's What's Coming to Paramount+ in June 2024

Summer is almost here, and the streaming season is heating up quickly along with the weather. To prove it, Paramount+ has revealed the stacked lineup of films and shows hitting the platform in June.

The upcoming slate will start strong on June 2 with the release of the tense Paramount+ original series Mayor of Kingstown's Season 3 premiere starring Jeremy Renner and co-created by Taylor Sheridan with Canadian actor and singer Hugh Dillon. Based on Dillon's hometown of Kingston, the series follows Mike McClusky (Renner) as he attempts to maintain order in a collapsing prison town.

On June 4, Cyndi Lauper will claim the limelight and prove that girls can have more than just fun in her documentary Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing which will focus on her meteoric rise to fame in the 1980s.

A pair of docuseries will hit streaming later in the month, with My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes arriving June 7 and the Eminem-produced look at the music industry's technology-driven shift in the 1990s How Music Got Free coming out in full on June 11.

Meanwhile, on June 18, A Quiet Place Part II, starring Cillian Murphy and Djimon Honsou, will whisper into Paramount+ at the same time as the decidedly goofier Jack Black classic Nacho Libre.

Sheridan is really making his presence known on the platform this month; on June 25, he'll also share a docuseries titled Yellowstone: One Fifty following Yellowstone lead Kevin Costner in exploring the titular national park on the 150th anniversary of its founding.

Check out the full list of Paramount+'s June arrivals below and find out what's coming to the other major streaming platforms here.

June 2

Mayor of Kingstown (S3)

June 4

Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing

Scream 5

June 6

Second Chance Champions

June 7

My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes

Transformers: Earthspark (S2)

Café Daughter

June 10

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

June 11

How Music Got Free

Hugo

Blaze and the Monster

Machines

June 13

My Wife and Kids (S1-5)

June 14

Olympus Has Fallen

London Has Fallen

Angel Has Fallen

June 18

A Quiet Place Part II

Nacho Libre

Serving Sara

June 21

Yellowstone: One Fifty

No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie

June 25

21 Bridges

Baby Shark's Big Show

I Smile Back

June 28

Alone Australia