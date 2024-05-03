Neve Campbell Feels "Really Grateful" That Her 'Scream' Salary Concerns Were Heard

In March, Neve Campbell announced her return to the Scream franchise, and has now shared details about the negotiations that led to her rejoining.

Speaking with People, Campbell expressed how she was "really, really grateful to get to go back" to the horror film franchise following a salary dispute that resulted in her departure from Scream VI in 2022.

At the time, she shared how she "felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise" through appearing in the first five Scream films.

Now, Campbell says, "I'm really grateful that the studio heard me when I talked about pay discrepancy and when I talked about [Scream VI negotiations] not feeling respectful."

"When they first approached me [for Scream 7], I thought, 'I don't know what respectful looks like to them. We might be in very different places,'" she reflected. "But they started out in a strong place, so that was lovely."

She added, "It feels nice to have put that out into the world and to have been listened to and to have made a difference in that way. I hope other people get that opportunity too."

Following the announcement of Campbell's return, it was reported that Courteney Cox was also in talks to join Scream 7. The forthcoming film will be helmed by writer/creator Kevin Williamson.

Those positive developments signalled something of a reanimation for Scream 7. Toward the end of last year, actress Melissa Barrera was fired from the film, Jenna Ortega exited a day after — potentially due to a salary dispute of her own — and original director Christopher Landon left the project while calling the film "a dream job that turned into a nightmare."